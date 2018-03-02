Hello everyone. Wow, we got a rain and a half this weekend. Some people’s basement was flooded. It looked like we had a big lake in our back yard. It’s good to see and feel that good ole sunshine again.

The Red Bank Church worship service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. After the morning greeting to members and guest, it was announced that our Sunday evening services will, once again, begin at 7:00 p.m. Special music was presented by Jeane Huff and Eloise Hallmark. Everyone was delighted to hear Gracie and Vance Piccinino quote several scriptures by heart. When young children are taught to memorize Biblical scripture at an early age they tend to remember it all of their lives. Gary commented that the scriptures that he was required to learn when he was a member of the Royal Ambassadors, a Baptist organization for boys, are still deep in his memory to this day. He is very grateful for those wonderful teachers who taught him scriptures from God’s Holy Word. A sign of great parents is when they will, not only read God’s word to their children, but will also take the time to help their children commit God’s word to their memory.

That old flu bug has bitten several in our congregation. We lifted them in prayer for a special healing from God.

For morning sermon, Gary spoke about how Billy Graham, the great evangelist, who recently went to be with his Lord, would speak to millions in about every country in the world, the simple message of salvation. Gary said, “Brother Graham always kept the messages from God’s Holy Word, clear, simple and rather short. He would help every listener realize that the path to salvation and following their Lord and Savior is narrow with no side roads or other paths leading them to eternal life with Christ. One can read what Jesus said about this subject in Matthew 7: 13-14. In John 14: 5-6, the disciple, Thomas, asked Jesus how they would know the way to the place that Jesus was preparing for them, in His Father’s house, “Jesus saith unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.’” “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10: 9-10). Gary shared what Brother Graham said about his going to be with his Lord in Heaven. He wanted everyone to realize that he had only moved and changed his address for eternity. Isn’t it wonderful that God is not keeping a check on things that we have to do and complete during our lifetime to have an eternal home with Him in Heaven; instead of the alternative, hell. We cannot be perfect enough; we just need to humble ourselves where ever we are before God; admit our sins to Him and ask Him, in the name of Jesus, to come into our heart and life to be changed forever. And, what a change that will be! No more being miserable, scared or tormented about what we may have done in our past because, we will, instantly, be forgiven and our sins will be covered with the precious blood that Christ shed for our sins on that old rugged cross. Praise His Holy Name. As a song that I love to sing says, “He said it; I believe it; and that is good enough for me.”

Gary and I, along with Jeane Huff and James Lirley, were privileged to attend the annual Valentine party held at the Heart of the Ozark Healthcare Center last Tuesday where we witnessed Maxine Lirley being crowned as their Valentine Queen. She looked so pretty with that beautiful crown sitting on her head. She was also presented with a huge valentine shaped box of assorted candy, candy kisses, a beautiful rose and a Royal Staff for her year, 2018 Reign. There were many pictures taken, including a picture with all her children in attendance and a picture with each of us separately. Her daughter, Judy Smith, sent her congratulations. She regretted that she could not be in attendance at that time.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Always know that: God cares for you!