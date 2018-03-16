One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray you have had a wonderful week. Spring is just around the corner. I will have a special article coming up for Easter. Now though we have a teaching beginning on Lukewarm. It will entail two to three articles to get through all of it. Very interesting, hope you will read them.

Lukewarm? Lukewarm is an adjective for something that is supposed to be hot, but is only moderately warm, tepid. Speaking of a person it means: unenthusiastic, indifferent, halfhearted.

The first thing most of us think of is the message in Revelation to the church of Laodicea. So who were they, the Laodiceans? Laodicea was a city in Asia Minor in the first century. It is now located near the modern city of Denizli. It was well known for its wealth. After the earthquake of AD 60, they rebuilt the entire city without help from Rome. Laodicea earned wealth from the textile industry making black wool. There were also a lot of major money transactions that took place in their banking industry. They also had a medical school of ophthalmology. This school came up with a concoction made from a spice to treat the ears and a salve for eyes. Their weakness was lack of readily available water. They built an aqueduct to bring cold water to the city from the mountains. By the time the water traveled through the clay pipes, it was lukewarm. They also brought water from the hot mineral springs in the valley. By the time it traveled through the pipes it was no longer hot but lukewarm. Now that you have this little bit of history on the city of Laodicea, notice how it is used when the church is spoke of in Revelation.

“I know thy works, that thou art neither cold not hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold not hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth. Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eye-salve, that thou mayest see. As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore and repent,” Revelation 3:15-19.

Do you think the Laodicean church is the churches of today? Over the next couple of weeks we will look at the some signs or characteristics of lukewarm Christians and churches. The perception of true Christianity is wrong today but comes from the traits of lukewarm Christians and churches. Many do not even take time to read the Bible anymore. Many have watered down what is said in the Bible to fit how they desire to live. Many just want to present motivational speaking as the gospel. True we are to lift each other up, but you must study God’s holy word to gain true knowledge of salvation and eternal life. Look for these signs in yourself between now and next weeks article, where we will discuss them more: 1) never read your Bible, 2) not plugged in to fellowship regularly, 3) only read positive Christian books, 4) you look like the world, 5) your role models are celebrities, 6) you listen to secular music, 7) do not have a filter on your social media, 8) you do not talk about Jesus or your faith, 9) your beliefs contradict the Bible, 10) you have religion not relationship.

Pray and seek God on these things in yourself, not others, not your church just you.

Until next week, God bless.