One Accord Ministry

Who was Titus? Titus was a young Greek who heard Paul preaching on his first missionary journey. As Titus heard Paul preach about Jesus the Holy Spirit tugged at him.

“Then fourteen years after I went up again to Jerusalem with Barnabas, and took Titus with me also. And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain. But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised: And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage.” Galatians 2:1-4 Paul brought Titus to Jerusalem to show how a non-Jew could love God just as much as they did. Titus was a representation of how a non-Jew could be as loved and as accepted by God as the Jews were. That is us. Titus traveled with Paul, he was always there. On the third journey during the 3 years in Ephesus Titus was there. Then Paul sent him to Corinth to alleviate tension there.

“Nevertheless God, that comforteth those that are cast down, comforted us by the coming of Titus’ And not by his coming only, but by the consolation wherewith he was comforted in you, when he told us your earnest desire, your mourning, your fervent mind toward me; so that I rejoiced the more.” 2 Corinthians 7:6-7 As a God of mercy and comfort He wants to comfort those of us who are depressed and down cast. God comforted Paul through Titus. This is why we should be sensitive to the prompting of the Spirit to comfort those in need. We may be their Titus.

Several years later Titus and Paul traveled to the island of Crete, where Titus was left behind to continue their work. The last mention of Titus in the Bible indicates that he was with Paul during Paul’s final Roman imprisonment. From Rome, Titus was sent to evangelize Dalmatia, an area which later became known as Yugoslavia and is now called Serbia and Montenegro.

Titus was a faithful servant of the Lord and a dedicated aide to Paul. He must have been trustworthy and dependable. In returning to Corinth, Titus went with enthusiasm and on his own iniitative.

May we have the same zeal for the Lord that Titus showed. Every believer would do well to model Titus’s commitment to truth, fervor in spreading the gospel, and enthusiastic love for the church.

