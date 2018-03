We had good services Sunday. Bro. Dale brought the message. We had specials by Sis. Karen and also Rachael and Rayonna. We enjoy the girls singing.

We would like to invite you to Murray Church, if you don’t have a home church.

I enjoyed the Little Creek article by Ruby Satterfield.

I was sorry to hear about Lucy Jones’ being in the hospital with the flu. Hope she is better soon.

Until next time, God bless you.