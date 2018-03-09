Mt. Zion News

Six schools participated in the ISAAC (Inter-School Academic and Athletic Competition) Basketball Tournament at M.Z.B.S. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24. Visiting Christians Schools included Independence (KS), Ft. Scott (KS), Overland Park (KS), Mtn. Grove, and Sho-Me Academy. On Friday ten games were played and on Saturday there were five games, plus a 3-point shootout. M.Z.B.S. won fifth place in the boys’ division; Mtn. Grove came in first. Alex and Dana Fourman were in charge of the two-day event.

Sunday morning ushers were John Dale and Alex Fourman. James Cox was the greeter. Linda Ferguson sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Isaac – Man of Peace” from Genesis 26:3. “Sojourn in this land, and I will be with thee, and will bless thee: for unto thee, and unto thy seed, I will give all these countries, and I will perform the oath which I sware unto Abraham thy father.” Pull to vacilate, profits validate, person victimized, peaceful vindicated. Beersheba is the third largest city in Israel today, with a population of over 200,000. Irrigation has caused that area to blossom as a rose. “Blessed are the peacemakers,” Matthew 5:19.

In the Sunday evening service, Sheena Mahan sang a solo accompanied by Cheryl Paxton on the piano. Pastor Bob gave a report from the Church of God (holiness) Publishing Board. Cinda Thompson was the speaker for the monthly missionary meeting. She read Romans 10:13-14, “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved…how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard?” Then she gave reports from the Spanish Literature Ministry, Wycliffe Islands, North and South Korea, as well as the Gospel Publishing Mission at the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer. The closing prayer was by Edith Johnson.

In the Wednesday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the congregation in singing two songs and three familiar ones. Phyllis Arnold and Bob Thompson, Sr., prayed. Linda Ferguson gave a testimony. James Cox had the devotional message. Psalms 37:25, “I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.” Brian Haynes prayed at the close of the service.