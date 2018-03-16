Mt. Zion Church

Sunday morning services began with prelude music by our band: Brian Haynes (piano), Linda Murray (organ), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), and Pastor Bob (accordian), Sheena Mahan led the singing and Mary Thompson led in prayer. Visitors included Cynthia Miller of Mansfield and Michael Womack of Springfield. Jesse Paxton sang a solo; he was accompanied on the piano by his wife, Cheryl. Ushers were Alex Fourman and Earnest Murray.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached “Be Ye Holy” from I Peter 1:15-16. “As he which hath called you is holy, so be ye hold in all manner of conversation; because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.” This same imperative is given four times in the book of Leviticus. (1) Responsible Holiness – difference (clean, unclean), diligence, distinguished. (2) Required Holiness – separated, sanctified, submissive. (3) Reasonable Holiness – behavior, “being.” (4) Restricting Holiness – observation, observing, ownership. The service closed with prayer around the altar.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing. Barbara and Hershell Letsinger were visitors and he led in prayer. Pastor Bob gave the announcements. Six vocalists who helped Barbara Uhles with the special song were Cheryl Paxton, Linda Ferguson, Norman Murray, Gaylerd Miller, Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson.

Brother Gaylerd Miller gave the sermon on the “Oughts” of the Christian life, based on Philippians 1:9-10, “This I pray, that your love may abound, yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment; that ye may approve things that are excellent.” (1) Prayer. “Men ought always to pray.” (2) God’s word. “We ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have learned, lest at any time we should let them slip.” (3) A humble servant ministry – serve, give and help others.

Bob Thompson, Sr. led in prayer during the Wednesday evening service. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was “Anthopology,” from Genesis 1:27. “So God created man in his own image, in he image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” God prepared all his earlier acts of man’s sustenance and enjoyment.

Recent Chapel speakers at Mt. Zion Bible School have included Darrell Swearengin (“The Holy Spirit”) and Pastor Bob (“The Gift of Salvation.”)