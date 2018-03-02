The Parent Teacher Fellowship of Mt. Zion Bible School met in the music room on Thursday evening, Feb. 19. President Genessa Freeman introduced a program by the music department. Cheryl Paxton led three songs by four preschoolers, namely, Brax Elwood, Preston Akers, Preson Dannen, and Kaylee Elliott. Dana Fourman directed a song by ten elementary students: Jayce and Casten Elwood, Colin Flemin, Rowynn Frisby, Chloe Scofield, Bella Fleetwood, Luke Barton, Olivia Dannen, Kylie Adams and Dalanie Petty. Then there was singing by six Jr.-Sr. High students: Andrew and Joseph Fleetwood, Keeton Freeman, Brenna Barton, Joseph Davidson, and Jackson Fleming.

Darrell Swearengin prayed at the beginning of the business meeting. Barbara Uhles read the minutes and Cheryl Paxton gave the treasurer’s report. The meeting closed with prayer by Norman Murray. Snacks were served at the Preschool Building by Cheryl Paxton, Sheena Mahan, Questal Dannen, and Dana Fourman.

The song leader for S.S. was Brian Haynes. Edith Johnson led in prayer. Happy Birthday to Anna Cox!

Among the visitors Sunday morning were Michael Womack and Ya ‘aqov Nichols of Springfield. Ushers were James Cox and Earnest Murray. The special song was a vocal solo by Norman Murray. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on Paul’s Conclusions in II Corinthians 5:6-17. “Therefore we are always confident, knowing the whilst we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord…Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” (1) Conclusion of Confidence – eternal house, everlasting happiness, earnest of the Holy Spirit. (2) Conclusion of Compulsion – acceptance of Christ, appearance before Christ, accountability to Christ. (3) Conclusion of Conversion – exceeding acceptance of story, entering actuality of state, exhibiting alternation of spirituality.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Gaylerd Miller led in prayer. Bob Thompson, Sr., sang a solo. Cinda Thompson, the co-pastor, brought the message “A Tale: Our Story” based on Psalm 90:9. “For all our days are passed away in thy wrath; we spend our years as a tale that is told.” Every man has a history; his life is a tale to be told. Every man’s history has some display of God in it. Every man’s history will be told at death, judgment and eternity.

Freezing drizzle Wednesday afternoon resulted in early dismissal at M.Z.B.S., as well as the cancellation of the service at church that evening.

Friday’s Chapel lesson at Mt. Zion Bible School was by Stephanie Thompson (“My Heart – Christ’s Home.”)