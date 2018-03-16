Mt. Tabor Church

We had our pledges, singing, and many prayer requests were made, as we began our morning service. We are small in number, however, we always remember that God said, “where two or three are gathered.” We invite anyone looking for a church to come visit us. We, like other churches, are struggling to find a full time preacher, but we continue with Sunday school, and devotions.

Kay Hutchison did the devotion, reading 1Thess. 5:21-22, prove all things, hold fast to that which is good, and abstain from all appearance of evil. We see a great number of instances where common sense has been lost and the changes are not always for the better. The scripture says to “cling to the old paths”, which in many cases is the best way.

Our preacher this Sunday will be Brother Charles Peak, we invite you to come join us.

Revival is continuing this week at Mt. Calvary Church, with Brother Donald Potter as speaker.

Shaun and LeAnna Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, joined Jewell Elliott for Thursday evening dinner. James Elliott visited with Jewell, Saturday.

Those visiting Harold and Kay Hutchison this week were Dan, Kim, Morgan, Dylan and Grant Clements.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains, Tuesday, entertaining Jadon and Kayley, while Kristi was out of town for work, and Doug was taking care of business. They stopped on their way over and had lunch with brother, Paul Cox, Mansfield.