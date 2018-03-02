Mt. Tabor Church

After a wonderful, abundant, rainfall, it was a beautiful day to be in God’s house. Everyone reported between 7.5-8 inches, which may have broken the drought. God provided in a mighty way, exactly what we had need of. We appreciated having visitors, for the worship hour, come again.

In place of a preaching service, Sister Nina Carter gave a short devotion. Her subject was the prayer of Jabez, from 1 Chronicles, concerning his name and also, the names we were all given.

Visitors this past week with Jewell Elliott were, Shaun, LeAnna and children, Thursday evening, for supper. Sunday afternoon, James and Tammy Elliott, visited.

Jewell visited with the Shaun Elliotts, Friday night.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown hosted a get together in their home, Saturday, in honor of family members celebrating birthdays. Attending was Doug, Kristi, Jadon and Kayley Lansdown, West Plains, David and Casey Guerin and girls, Mt. Vernon. The birthday folks were McRae Guerin, Pat , David Guerin, Kristi Lansdown, and though Jill O’Neal wasn’t able to attend, they called to send birthday wishes her way. They had lunch and opened gifts and were joined later by Bill and Cathy Lansdown.

We send Happy Birthday best wishes to Paul Cox, Mansfield, who celebrated, February 26.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were in Springfield, Friday, having health screening done.

Kay Hutchison joined friends, Norma Wood and Janice Sutherland, Saturday, at a local eatery, preparing for their upcoming 60th class reunion.