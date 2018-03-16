Mt. Olive Church

Well it’s a cold March morning, but, we know spring is coming, right? Hope everyone had a blessed week-end and if you were able to be at your favorite church for worship and praise, then you are blessed. We attended the Friday night singing at Breedon this past week and really enjoyed it. They had a good crowd and wonderful singing and fellowship. There is a revival starting at Mt. Calvary in Ava today (March 12,) and Pastor Marvin Loftin invites everyone to come and be blessed.

Our Sunday morning services began with scripture reading, Psalms 134 and prayer. With the time change it was a challenge to get to church on time for us! It takes a few days to get used to it, but it gives more time in the evenings. Prayer request was made for the sick and those who have recently lost loved ones.

Happy birthday wishes go to Miss Harlie, who is 5, my great-granddaughter, Addilynn Grace, also 5, my Marine grandson, Jacob, stationed in Japan, and also my son, Bobby.

Our worship service opened with special singing, with Regan, Garret and Harlie singing. Casey commented that Regan sings everywhere she goes. His little songbird.

Worship hour started with prayer and Pastor Jerry chose Matthew 6 as his text to preach from and Sunday evening services he preached from Titus 2. Both were good scripture based sermons and if you chose to read these passages this week, I’m sure you will be blessed. We were glad to have Brother Dillon Morrison back with us on Sunday evening. It had been a while due to cold weather.

Our Fourth Friday night singing will be at Eastern Gate Church on March 23rd so mark your calendar. It sure rolls around fast. Easter falls on the 1st Sunday of April this year and we are planning our Sunrise service again this year. It will start at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast following and also an egg hunt for the children. Until next week, may God bless and keep you and remember …. “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, as long as ever you can,” John Wesley.