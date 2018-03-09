Mt. Olive Church

Well, March certainly started out with some awesome weather here in the Ozarks. We’ve been blessed with much needed rain this past week and it’s amazing to see the early signs of spring almost overnight. We attended the chili supper and benefit auction at Plainview School for Frances and Bud Hampton on Sat. It was originally planned before Bud went home to be with the Lord. Again we saw the outpouring of love that this community has for its own. With lots of beautiful items donated to auction off and lots of beautiful hearts to bid on them, we can only say, on behalf of the family, we appreciate it and God bless. And we ask for prayers for Frances, because she became ill on the day of the benefit and had to have surgery.

Our services opened with Brother Loren reading some verses from Ephesians 6, and opening prayer was lead by Brother Larry. If you don’t attend Sunday school, I would encourage you to start soon. It is a wonderful way to study the Bible with fellow Christians.

Prayer request were made for several in our community this week. Barbara is not feeling well. Roy Hampton is in the hospital. Lee Hampton is scheduled for surgery on Monday and they would all appreciate your prayers, I know.

Our singing was well attended last week and we had a good time in the Lord. We had several visitors as well as singers from Eastern Gate and Mt. Olive. We sure enjoyed Jim and Carole Hale and family from Sparta. They all played music and sang. And we are always blessed by Bonnie Melton when she comes to sing. Our singing will be at Eastern Gate on the Fourth Friday on March 23, so plan on being there if you can. Everyone is invited and if you like to sing and play for the Lord, come out and join us.

We have started back to having Sunday evening services, as of March 4, beginning at 6:30. We had dismissed them in January and February. God bless you and remember, as you read these verses, that God cannot lie. Galatians 6: 7-8 … “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for what-so-ever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” “For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.”