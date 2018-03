Local Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 19

Egg and Cheese Bagel, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, March 20

Applesauce Muffin, Peaches and Milk

Wednesday, March 21

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Thursday, March 22

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, March 23

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 19

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Sloppy Joe, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad and Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 20

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Enchilada; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad and Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, March 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 22

Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Taco Salad and Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, March 23

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, March 19

Entrees: Hot Dog on Bun or Sloppy Joe, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 20

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pasta Bar, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, March 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 22

Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, March 23

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, March 19

Entrees: BBQ Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog on Bun or Sloppy Joe, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 20

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pasta Bar, Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, March 21

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 22

Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, March 23

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 19

Pancakes, Syrup, Sausage Links, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, March 20

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, March 22

Sausage Links, Biscuit w/ Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, March 23

Cereal, Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, March 19

BBQ Pork Rib on a Bun, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, March 20

Tuna Casserole, Broccoli, Breadstick, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, March 21

Chicken Patty, Rice and Gravy, Roll, Corn, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, March 22

Lasagna, Spinach, Salad, Fruit, and Milk

Friday, March 23

Cheese Pizza, Salad, Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 19

French Toast, Bacon, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, March 20

Chicken on Biscuit, Hashbrown, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, March 21

Oatmeal, Tiger Toast, Juice and Milk

Thursday, March 22

Breakfast Casserole, Juice and Milk

Friday, March 23

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, March 19

Ravioli, Green Beans, Breadstick, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, March 20

McRib on Bun, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk

Wednesday, March 21

Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Fruit Bar, Cookie and Milk

Thursday, March 22

Hamburger, Sun Chips, Carrot Sticks, Fruit and Milk

Friday, March 23

Roast Chicken, Baked Potato Bar, Fruit, Jello and Milk