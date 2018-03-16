Happy Home Church

From the congregation: Do you sometimes feel that your prayers go no higher than the ceiling? Ours go straight through to the very throne of God; it’s a gift, meant to be shared, and we would like to share it with you along with our fellowship. Scriptures for this week are Psalms 23 and Philippians 4:4-9. We now have a website. Visit us at www.happyhome.com. Check us out and see how happy we are at Happy Home.

Pastor Gregg welcomed all and took up prayer requests. He also held them up in prayer before the Lord.

We then did our pledges to the flags and the Bible.

Sunday school classes then took their places. The adult class is studying the story of David and Goliath. Bro. John led a very good discussion and there was a lot of good instruction. It seems we never have enough time for our class.

The kids studied the story of Mary, Martha and Jesus. They learned the value of putting the Lord and his work first.

We did have a birthday. Sister Carla has been blessed with another year.

After class we had our congregational singing. The group was in good voice.

We then took up our gifts for the Lord. Bro. Royce Wheeler blessed the offering.

Specials were Bro. John H., Sister Carla and Autumn, and Sister Sarah.

Then Pastor Gregg delivered a very moving message. He took the message from Haggai, chapter 2:18. He titled it “Think About This.”

We ended with a song and Bro. John W. dismissed us in prayer.

Our evening service started with prayer requests. Pastor Gregg prayed for the requests that were made. The evening message again was a very good one. It was taken from Ezra, chapter 3.

Specials were Bro. John W., the Hoteling Bros. and Bro. John Weisbrod and Sis. Carla. Sister Carla dismissed in prayer.