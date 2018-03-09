If you notice a format change in last weeks newsletter about the battles that are being waged in so many lives. The congregation at Happy Home Church; as part of an outreach ministry will be offering not only a place to come and reconcile with God, but also some helpful advise and scriptures to maybe get you back on track with our Lord. This we will start doing on a weekly basis. May God bless each and everyone of you.

From the congregation: know that God has a plan for you, know that your connection with the gospel can affect others, know that if you slip God still has a plan.

This weeks scriptures; Romans 8:38-39 and II Corinthians 6:14.

Bro. Mac welcomed all and asked for prayer requests. Bro. John Hamilton took the requests before the Lord.

We then said our pledges to the flags and to the Bible.

The congregation then sang and the Sunday school classes took their places.

The titles for the Sunday school was “New Leadership.” The key verse was, “But the Lord said unto Samuel, look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature, because I have refused him for the Lord seeth not as a man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart,” I Samuel 16:7.

The lesson object was to understand that God looks on the heart. There was a very good discussion and many thoughts were put forth.

The Coins For Christ were then gathered.

The group was in good voice as we had our congregation singing. We then took up our offering for the Lord. Bro. Gregg offered up prayer. Specials were sang by Bro. John Hamilton, Bro. John Weisbrod and Bro. Mac and Sister Sarah.

Bro. Gregg then brought us a very good message from the Lord. The title to the message was “Faith.” It was found in Hebrews 11:1-4 and Romans 4:16.

Bro. Mac opened the evening service up in prayer. We then formed our prayer circle and held our requests up to the Lord.

We then gathered again in the back and finished our Sunday school lesson. It is good to be so interested in God’s word that you can’t get enough of it.

We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. Gregg.