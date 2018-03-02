Happy Home Church

If you have been waging a battle in your life and keep coming up short, we at Happy Home would like to invite you to come and see how our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ can conquer any and all problems in your life. We would like to offer these words of encouragement; pray- talk to Jesus as your friend. It doesn’t have to be eloquent just heartfelt! Some encouraging scripture from God’s holy word: Philippians 4:13, Jeremiah 29:11-13, Philippians 4:4-9 and I John 4:7. Sunday school is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and runs until noon. Sunday evening services start at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. We look forward to seeing you and we have saved a seat just for you.

Bro. Mac welcomed all and asked prayer requests. Sister Sharon gave prayer for our requests.

We had our pledges to the flags and the Bible.

Our Sunday school classes took their places. The key verse was “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,” Titus 2:11. The lesson objective was to understand that God’s grace calls for our gratitude. We had very good discussion. The hour soon got away from us.

We then had our announcements and gathered the Coins For Christ. We then sang our praises to the Lord. Specials by Bro. John W. and Bro. Mac and Sister Sarah. We then turned the service over to Bro. Gregg. He brought us a very good message from the Lord. The title of the message was “Ready or not, here He comes,” Matthew 25.

In our evening service we gathered in the back and continued our Sunday school lesson. Bro. Royce opened class in prayer. It was again a very good discussion.

Saturday night we had a very good singing. If you weren’t there, you truly missed a blessing.

May God bless each one.