Graysen Clouse legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of )

GRAYSEN DALE CLOUSE, )

A Minor. )

No. 18DG-CC00005 )

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

On the 5th day of February 2018, the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered judgment in Cause Number 18DG-CC00005, changing the name of GRAYSEN DALE CLOUSE to GRAYSEN DALE ELLER. Inquiries regarding this change of name can be directed to: Judson D. Wall, Attorney at Law, L.L.C., 120 N. Second Ave. Ozark, MO 65721. Attorney for Petitioner.

03-08-25-3t