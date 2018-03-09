Don't Miss
Home / Legals / Graysen Clouse legal

Graysen Clouse legal

Posted by: News Server 2 in Legals March 9, 2018 0 2 Views

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of                                )

GRAYSEN DALE CLOUSE,          )

A Minor.                                )

No. 18DG-CC00005                        )

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

On the 5th day of February 2018, the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri entered judgment in Cause Number 18DG-CC00005, changing the name of GRAYSEN DALE CLOUSE to GRAYSEN DALE ELLER. Inquiries regarding this change of name can be directed to: Judson D. Wall, Attorney at Law, L.L.C., 120 N. Second Ave. Ozark, MO 65721. Attorney for Petitioner.

03-08-25-3t

Tagged with:

About News Server 2

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved. | Douglas County Herald