Gentryville

Wednesday, Feb. 28th – Not much going on that I know of, but we got rain and more rain, a little over 8 inches last week and I haven’t looked at the gage this morning. I looked – almost 1/2 inch. I heard on television where they said this was the wettest Feb. on record.

My company this past couple of weeks were Bev Emery and on Sunday, Trish, Amanda and Becca and here boyfriend, Braden, were here a while.

Annie and I went to church at Big Springs on Sunday two weeks ago with Karen and Doug Fredrick, heard a good message and our cousin, Junior Bunch, and another man sang some specials.

Today Feb. 28th was my mother’s birthday. She was born in 1906 and passed away March 4, 1988.

I heard that the new bridge on the county road below Bertha is washed out again. It was just built this past fall.

Birthday greetings this month go out to Calvin Driskell the 3rd, Katlynn Smith the 16th, Karen Fredrick the 25th, Bertha Scherer the 29th, and also Riley O’Shea the 29th. Belinda Heath has a March birthday also, but I don’t know what day.

Thought for the day: What shoes is God calling me to fill today?

Take care and pray for our nation and our people who are ill and bereaved.