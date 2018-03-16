Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, in our Sunday school lesson we learned the importance of dedicating our lives to God. Acknowledge He made us, saved us, owns us and follow His ways.

Happy birthday wishes went out to Sharon Lee.

Special song by Rod and Joanne Welker.

March 16th is our Friday night singing at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome with snacks afterwards.

Continue to remember in your prayers Wes Hampel, Janice Young, Beverly Tetrick, Kim Veverka and many other prayer requests.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from I Corinthians, chapter 13 as he continues his sermon on love. When God’s people walk in love, we are to have unconditional love, it protects and holds firm. Look for the best in people. Believeth in all things, hopeth all things and endureth all things.

In our evening service, our special song was by our group consisting of Brenda Hampel, Glenda miller, Gina Martin and Joie Welker and also a song by Charlotte Reich.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from John chapter 13. We are as little children, God wants us to love one another as He loves us.