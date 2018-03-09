Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday school class about the Lord will provide, he sees our needs, hurts, failings, and our pain. Faith gives you courage to obey and trust God.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Preston Akers. And also a birthday party was given at Josh and Erin Allen’s home for son, Harley, who turned one year old. Along with Harley and Faye Allen celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary and Steve and Vicki Miller who also celebrated a wedding anniversary.

Our special songs were by Ramona Henning and group of Brenda Hampel, Narvil Tetrick, Janice Young, Faye Allen and Joie Welker.

Monday, March 12th at 7 p.m. Gentry Singers will be singing at the revival at Mt. Calvary Church.

Many prayer requests were given, Robert Nagel, Beverly Tetrick, Janice Young, Dale Montgomery, Doug Miller, and Vicki Miller. Remember them when you pray.

Remember our Bible study in Romans Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. with business meeting afterwards.

Pastor Bill Comer preached a funeral in Branson Saturday for Dee Rogers. He was their pastor over in Kirbyville many years ago and my husband and I spent a lot of time with Dee and his wife, Mamie, camping and going to Bluegrass festivals.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from I Corinthians, chapter 13, walk in love at all times, unconditional love will not let us think of the wrong past. We are to rejoice in the truth and reality.

In our evening service, our special was by quartet of Pastor Bill, Narvil Tetrick, Joie and Rod Welker. Also a reading by Brenda Hampel.

We finished our study on motivational gifts that God gives us. We really enjoyed the study, we appreciate Pastor Comer for his teachings.