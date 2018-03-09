Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing a song. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was New Leadership from I Samuel 16:4-13 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Hunter Stewart, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Lyle and Sue Wright did specials. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Micah 6:8. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Janiece Moore.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Naida Haden. We sang several songs. Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison did a special. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Annabell Walker.