Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Sister Naida Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Pastoral Administration 101 from Titus 2:1-15btaught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison did a special. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Deuteronomy 6:5. He prayed then read other scripture. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Ronnie Epps.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Vera Dixon. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Naida Haden. Raymond and Naida Haden sang a song, as well as, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Luke 21:1-7. He prayed then read verse 36. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.