IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

In RE: )

ERIN ELIZABETH SPARKS, )

Petitioner. )

No. 18DG-CC00041 )

JUDGMENT OF CHANGE OF NAME FOR ADULT INDIVIDUAL

To Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that by an order of the Circuit Court of the County of Douglas, Missouri, Division No. 1, Case No. 18DG-CC00041 made entered on the record on March 6, 2018, the name of Erin Elizabeth Sparks was changed to Erin Elizabeth Pearce.

