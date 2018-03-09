Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

Good morning everyone, I hope you all had a great weekend.

We ended the week with watching two of the grandsons play basketball. It is always so good to see them participate in sports and learn to play together as a team. I know they enjoy winning.

Saturday, we went down to the benefit for Bud and Francis Hampton. They had a good turn out and lots of donations. I know that Francis sure appreciates family and friends for all they have done. Right now she is having her own medical problems and needs our prayers. It seems like times are sure hard for them right now, but we need to remember that no matter what we are going through God is always right there with us to help us, guide us and lead us through. We just have to trust in Him.

Sunday, we had a good day in church. Several youth were there to sing for us, also Wanda’s class then Jon sang one. During Jon’s sermon he was telling us that Evan had asked what the meaning of life was and he told him that it was to serve God. When you think about it, that really is what God made us for, to be His children and love him. It seems right now the country is being like very disobedient children. They want to do a lot of things that God is not very pleased about. We need to pray that the leaders of our country do believe in God, stand strong and help us remain the “America” that truly is based on “in God we trust”.

Sunday, I fixed dinner for Shawn and Miranda and the kids and then had fun playing with all six grandkids during the afternoon. It was even warm enough that we got to go out and shoot some hoops with them. I think they all love being outside, especially this time of the year.

I got a little bit of garden planted this week so now hoping for warm weather to help it grow.

Hope all of you plan to get out and enjoy this wonderful world God has created for us to enjoy.

Until next time, take care and God bless.