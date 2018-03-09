Douglas County Health Dept. legal

LEGAL NOTICE

The Douglas County Health Department Board of Trustees will accept bids on remodeling and updating the laboratory with new cabinets and countertops until April 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The Board of Trustees will meet in regular session this day at 1:00 p.m. and will review all bids during this meeting. We reserve the right to refuse any and all bids. For detailed information and to schedule a site visit, stop by the Douglas County Health Department at 603 Springfield Rd., Ava, Missouri or contact us at 417-683-4174.

We are an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. Services provided on a nondiscriminatory basis.

