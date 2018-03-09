Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Norma read our devotions form Ecclesiastes chapter 12, verses 1-7. We lifted our prayer request to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class and Sister Susan taught the youth class with help from Sister Traci.

There were many special songs of praise for our Lord this morning.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from acts chapter 20, verses 7-10, “And there sat in a window a certain young man named Eutychus, being fallen into a deep sleep: and as Paul was long preaching, he sunk down with sleep, and fell down from the third loft, and was taken up dead.” Has our spirit fallen asleep? Have we become so comfortable with the thought of waiting on God that we have dozed off spiritually? Do we think we have time to take a little nap while life goes on around us? Do others see us as spiritually dead? Are we so deep into our sleep that we don’t even realize we have fallen asleep? We must be awake in our spirit. We must listen attentively for every word God has for us. We must seek Him in everything, every moment of our lives. So many opportunities and blessing will be missed while our spirit sleeps. How can we grow, how can we show and tell others of the Saviour if we are sleeping? Do we appear dead to those around us? If you realize you have fallen asleep in spirit, don’t think it is too late. The scripture also tells us this, “And Paul went down, and fell on him and embracing him said, Trouble not yourselves; for his life is still in him.” What wonderful words of hope. Even if you realize your spirit has fallen asleep, your life is still in you. Wake up. Seek the Lord. He will embrace you and awaken your spirit. If you see others who have fallen asleep, do the same. Embrace them, let them know that life is still in them. We must help each other to stay awake in spirit, and we must help others who have fallen out of the window.

Our evening service started with prayer, and then led into praise and worship for our Lord. The entire service was continual praise. Songs and testimonies from everyone there. Sometimes we just need to remember that we were made to praise Him. Oh what joy it is to praise our Saviour.