Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from Psalms chapter 100, verses 1-5. Then we lifted our prayer request to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class, and Sister Susan and Sister Misty taught the youth class.

There were many special songs of praise for the Lord this morning.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Ephesians chapter 1, verses 1-6. God has blessed us with all spiritual blessings. He has predestined us to adoption into His family through Jesus Christ. He alone has made us acceptable to be called His children.

Think about adopting a child. You want a child to love and who will love you. It is wonderful, you do everything for child, and they love you so much. Then that child begins to get older and they start to rebel. They think they know more than you do. They disobey. You chose this child to give all your love to and now they don’t want you. They think they are better off on their own. Are we, as the adopted children of God acting like rebellious teenagers? We loved and depended on God when we were young Christians, but as we grew, did we start to think we knew more than our Father? Do we think we are better off on our own? Have we forgotten what we were before God adopted us? We were the most undesirable and unworthy of children. We had no hope of any good future, but God wants us. He has chosen to be our Father, will we choose to be His good children?

Our evening service started with prayer, then we lifted our needs to the Lord. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Galatians chapter 5, verse 1, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” When you first got saved do you remember the feeling of freedom you received as the weight of sin was lifted off of you? Wasn’t it wonderful? What happened? Where did that feeling go? You say life is hard and I can’t be happy all the time. It is true that this life in this sinful world is hard. Satan does everything he can to make it hard and to steal our freedom. Satan will tell you it is okay to raise your hands and your voice at a ball game as you praise your favorite team, but you can’t do that in church. Satan will tell you to be quiet in church. He hates it when we praise God. All the powers of darkness tremble when we praise God. Our praise drives Satan away. Do not let Satan put his chains of bondage back on you. Don’t let him steal your freedom. What Christ has made free, is free indeed. If you are free shout it to the world!