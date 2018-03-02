Caney News

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Jack read II Thess. 2:17-3:10 for our devotion. You make heaven only Jesus’ way, no matter how good you are. If you don’t have Jesus, you won’t make heaven.

After Sunday school we went to Praise and Worship beginning with testimonies from Cody Rogers, Jim Lafferty and Jeff Shipley. We continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melba Austin did special music. Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message. He used scripture Genesis 45:19-21. Regard not your stuff, the most important things God will provide. Stuff can be possessions or it can be worry prejudice, what others think, jealousy. Stuff of this world can bring you down. Jesus will lift you up. What will you leave behind? Leave what is important, that is Jesus loves you. It was a good message.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Pastor Bill opened service taking prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Janice Lafferty gave a testimony. Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke this evening. He used scripture John 9:1-11. We are like little children, always asking why. Sometimes there is an answer, sometimes there is not. People want to be the big “I” and make themselves look important. The one who knows why and the important one is Christ. The simple fact is the man was blind and now he sees. Christ died for all if we repent and ask Him into our hearts. He will forgive and give us eternal life. Simple as that. It was a simple message straight to the heart.

This week lets look and see what God has done for us.

Caney Church welcomes you, come be blessed.