Wednesday, March 7 – Caney Church came together singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Hi Lambeth took charge of the service. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Bill Austin led in prayer. Bro. Hi Lambeth read Matthew 13:37-52. God is going to separate the good from evil. He will cast the evil into the furnace of fire, not for a little while and it won’t burn up. It will be forever. The good will go to heaven forever. We had an interesting discussion on all scripture that was read.

Sunday school opened in song. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. We have many concerns. So glad God hears and answers our prayer. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Bro. Jack Essary read Psalms 132 for our devotion. The world seems to be proud of their shame. Such a sad place. Put your faith and hope in the Lord.

After a good Sunday school lesson, we sang happy birthday to Mike Kinyon. God bless him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley, Roger Cheney and Mike Kinyon.

Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message. His scripture was Genesis 24. Be a willing worker for the Lord. Witness to others. Let them know Jesus loves them. He has a home prepared for all who believe. Like Rebecca, will you follow?

Evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. We had a time of testimonies from Jack Essary, Melba Austin and Janice Lafferty. Special music by Kathleen Cheney. Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speakers. His scripture was Matthew 10:24. Jesus is our Lord and our servant. Don’t think you are so important or over someone else. Hold your position by helping others. Always do your best no matter your position, whether high or low. You will get your reward in heaven that is what matters. Follow Christ. Remember what He did for you. He was and is the king of heaven, but He laid His life down willingly for all. It was a good message from the Lord.

Come worship at Caney. You are always welcome.