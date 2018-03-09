Feb. 28th – Caney Church came together to study God’s word and praise the Lord.

Sis. Janice Lafferty was our leader. She read Isaiah 49:16. Your name is engraved in God’s hand. How can He forget you? Prayer requests and praise reports were given. We have many concerns. We know He cares and answers.

Sunday school opened with congregational singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 20 for our devotional. Make sure your trust is in the Lord, not in material things. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang happy birthday to Edna Johnson. God blessed her with 90 years.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jeff Shipley, Cody Rogers, Melba Austin, Debra Rogers, Jill Loomis, Danny Flannery, Janice Lafferty and Elsie Combs. Service continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon, Le-Ann Kinyon and Melba Austin did special music. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. He used scripture John 14:1-9. There is only one way Jesus said I am the way, the truth and the life. God has set before you life and good, death and evil. Choose to walk after the spirit. If you want eternal life, you must repent, ask Jesus into your heart. God has written in His word how we are to live. It was a wonderful message from God.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Jim Lafferty, Jack Essary, and Hi Lambeth. Singing special music was Kathleen Chaney. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. He used scripture Eccl. 12:1-4. As we get older things cease to work right – eyes get dim, teeth get bad, but we have a wonderful promise that we have eternal life. Make sure the things you leave behind will teach your family and friends about Christ and how to get to heaven. We should teach them to fear God and keep and live by the commandments. The work you do for God will be what you leave behind. Great words to think about. We had a good discussion after service.