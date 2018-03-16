Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on March 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Hollow. Contact: 417-989-0813 for more info.

Revival at Mt. Calvary Church, March 12-16, nightly at 7 p.m. For further information call Marvin Loftin at 417-543-5293.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

26-1t

March 16th, Friday night singing at 7 p.m. at Gentry Church. Everyone welcome with snacks afterwards.

Free Gospel Concert at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 30 member choir from Allegheny Wesleyan College, Salem, Ohio. For more info. contact 683-6090.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting, Monday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Everyone welcome.

Brother Charles Peak will be speaking at Mt. Tabor G.B. Church, Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

Girdner Church will be doing the Easter play, Echoes of Easter, two nights, Saturday March 24 and Sunday, March 25, each night at 6 p.m.

Ava FFA Booster Club Meeting Thursday, Feb. 15th at 7:00 p.m. at the Ag building. Please make plans to attend! Finalizing plans for FFA Week activity and catching up on Spring FFA events.