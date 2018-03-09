Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Do. Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. will host a trail ride on March 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abby. Contact: 417-679-2245 for more info. 25-1t

Revival at Mt. Calvary Church, March 12-16, nightly at 7 p.m. For further information call Marvin Loftin at 417-543-5293. 25-2t

Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. 25-1t

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch, March 13 at 11:30 a.m., Autumn’s Cafe in Ava. Dr. Jason Dial is guest speaker. 25-1t