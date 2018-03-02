Breedon News

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 130th Psalms. Opening prayer was by Sue Thomas. Our Sunday school lesson is still in II Chronicles, we don’t have many more chapter left and we will be through II Chronicles. We haven’t decided where to start our lesson next.

Lee Hampton took up the morning offering. Darryl Hampton had to work. Lee Hampton prayed before taking the offering. The congregation sang a few songs. Ronnie and Sue Thomas and Joe and Clara Lafferty did a special together.

At the 11 o’clock hour Joe Lafferty preached in the 2nd chapter of Phil. We sang the invitational song. Ronnie Thomas did the closing prayer.

In March we will start Sunday night services.

God bless.