Black Oak Church

“For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Fathers and of the holy angels,” Luke 9:26.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 132 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for James, Farrell, Sheila, Veda, Turley family, Barb, Jo, Betty, Pete, Helen, Mike and daughter, Dana, Zamber and family, Stephen, revivals, unsaved, unspoken, sick, bereaved, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, Missouri Association, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offering.

Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Sister Theta sang a special for us.

Pastor David opened the church to accept Sister Theta Nokes as a member. We thank God for her and all who attend.

Pastor David preached God’s message from II Chronicles 6:19-21. We need to be bold to tell others about God. There are many that think God hears their prayers while they are living in sin. Read John 9:31.

Bible Study in Hosea is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Sunday evening begins with singing.

Brother Richard Potter sang for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s good message from Luke 9:23-27. There is nothing better than a close relationship with God. We should dedicate all we have to God.

We will have our birthday dinner on March 24 at noon.

On March 31 at 6 p.m. we will have a footwashing and communion service. You are welcome to participate in one or both.

We pray you all have a good week.