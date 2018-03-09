Black Oak Church

“Watch therefore; for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come,” Matthew 24:42.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 20 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for James Potter, Pete and Helen Workman, Mike Parker and daughter, Veda Bushong, Dana Brazeal and family, Dara Strong and family, Turley family, Joey Swofford, Art Goss, Brenda, John Shultz, all sick, bereaved, military, unsaved, unspoken, judges and lawyers, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Zoe Shull, Harper Adams, Annabelle Johnson, and Braden Lansdown all did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Ella Faye Mitchell, Tiffanee Satterfield, Braden Lansdown, Wanda Goss and Dara Strong each sang a special for us.

We had good testimonies in both services.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Psalms and Matthew.

Happy Birthday in March to Kalee Caudill, Molly Potter and Macee Breeding. We pray God bless them with many more.

Bible study in Hosea is Wednesday evening at six.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message Sunday evening from Matthew 7:13-14. Enter the strait gate that leads to life and beware of the wide gate that leads to destruction.

May God bless you all this week.