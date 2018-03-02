Black Oak Church

“But thou, o man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness,” I Timothy 6:11.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Joey Swofford, Johnnie Whitley, Howard Strong, Pete and Helen Workman, Maxon, Theta Nokes, Honie Nokes, Stephen Johnson, John and Zamber Little and family, Betty Satterfield, Lois Graham, our children, Dara Strong, Veda Bushong, all bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, sick, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Braden Lansdown, Zoe Shull, Liviya Wharton, and Annabelle Johnson all did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Braden, Tiffanee Satterfield, and Richard Potter each sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from John 14:1, to know God you have to know Jesus.

We enjoyed our birthday dinner today celebrating January and February birthdays. We enjoyed the food and fellowship.

Bible study in Hosea Wednesday at six p.m.

Sunday evening was our singing and testimony night. We were truly blessed.

God is so good and we pray He bless you all greatly this week.