Black Jack Church

Our Sunday School Superintendent, Kent Lee, led us in prayer and the reading of Psalms 3 before taking prayer requests. Our worship service this Sunday, March 11, 2018 was led by Pastor Vic Murdy who then dismissed us to Sunday School.

The adult class studied Acts 25. The replacement governor to Felix was Festus who chose to arrive at his post, initially stopping in Jerusalem where the Jews had an opportunity to speak to him against Paul. They also requested the court hearing to be moved from Caesarea to Jerusalem where the incident occurred. Their plan was to kill Paul while in travel. Festus, however, reasoned that the Roman court of Caesarea was more appropriate for Paul, a Roman citizen. Upon taking his post at Caesarea, Festus heard the Jews accusations and Paul’s denial of them. He desired to please the Jews and asked Paul if he would return to Jerusalem for his court hearing. Paul opted to be heard in a higher Roman court, his civil right as a Roman.

King Agrippa was the next higher authority over Festus and had journeyed to Caesarea to pay respects to the newly appointed governor. Festus was aware that King Agrippa was knowledgeable of Jewish laws and had authority to appoint high priests. During the visit, Festus presented Paul’s case to him confessing that this case needed to be presented to the Augustus with a letter to introduction and explanation that he could not ascertain. King Agrippa decided to hear the case which we will study about next week.

The youth studied on Elijah and how God fed him via a raven; meat and bread morsels by the brook. He then journeyed to a widow’s house who had a son and meal and oil for one more meal. They fed the man of God instead of themselves and God honored them with an unending supply of meal and oil. Then they sang a song representing their lesson.

Pastor Murdy preached more on the Holy Spirit from Galations 5:16-23 speaking on “walking in the Spirit so we won’t fulfill the lusts of the flesh” “and thine ears shall hear a word behind thee saying, This is the way walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand and when ye turn to the left”. Listen to the still small voice within. Elijah was in a cave by Mt. Horeb and was searching for God. (1Kings 11-12). He did not find Him in the storm or the wind or earthquake nor fire. He heard God speak though in a still, small voice. The evidence that allows us self examination of whether we aren’t walking in the Spirit is found in verses 19-21. The manifestations of a spiritual walk are those found in verses 22-3. The love fruit is for all, even those against you. Joy in the Lord is our strength, even in time of battle. God inhabits our peace which we are promised if our minds are stayed on Him. Further evidence of walking in the spirit in long-suffering, goodness, gentleness, faith, meekness, and temperance. The Holy Spirit is our Guide who leads us in pathways where the evidence of the fruit of the spirit are found upon examination.

Our meal time was wonderful and was followed by a study in Revelations 2 on the church of Ephesus. It’s shortcomings and those of the other churches an be found even today. We are looking at their attributes and failures with that thought in mind. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 for morning service, a meal thereafter, and a Bible study to end our Sunday service. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659.

