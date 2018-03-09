Black Jack Church

We surely enjoyed ourselves this Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Blackjack Church in Drury. We read Proverbs 3:20-35 and went to prayer before our worship service. Then the adults finished the study of Acts 24 with Paul remaining in custody for two years. Governor Felix is replaced by Festus who accepts responsibility for Paul and the charges brought against him as we will learn more of in Chapter 25 next week.

The youth’s lesson was about Samuel, his mother (Hannah), and Eli the priest. Hannah prayed for a son whom she gave to God’s service when he was of age to learn of God and how to serve Him from the prophet Eli. Samuel was awaken one night three times and rose to Eli’s bedside. Eli had not called him; God had. Eli recognized this and instructed Samuel to answer God with “here am I”. Do we recognize God’s call? Do we answer Him thus? Then they sang a song.

Pastor Vic Murdy continued preaching on the Holy Ghost, reviewing the promise, the provision and the purpose of the Holy Spirit. He spoke of the demonstration of His power by the gifts of the Spirit of 1 Corinthians 12. In Luke 9:l Jesus gave His disciples “ power and authority over the devils and to cure all diseases”. We are His disciples. We have been given authority. But have we prayed through to the baptism of the Holy Spirit with evidence of speaking in tongues? Have we earnestly sought the anointing of the spiritual gifts through which God manifests His glory and encourages the church?

The Bible states that there is no greater love than that a man would sacrifice his life for another. This does not necessarily mean dying for another. Do we put aside our plans and wants to obtain such Holy Spirit power to enable us to serve our fellow man through a spiritual gifting of healing, word of knowledge, discernment, etc.? This is a sacrifice of self and service unto God, allowing His will to be done through yielded servants. We are to ask, seek and knock and God will provide if we earnestly desire and ask in faith believing. God has a work to be done and doesn’t really need us as there is nothing impossible to Him. But He seeks those who love Him and demonstrates that love in service and devotion. We cannot be effective Christians without the Holy Spirit power.

Our dinner was awesome as was our Bible study. Rather than discussing Revelations, we discussed and read scriptures relating to the resurrection, the changing of our terrestrial bodies to celestial bodies and how we will be known in heaven. We will see one another through the eyes of God or how He knows us. There was more discussion of Jesus’ promises of empowerment and authority, encouraging us to draw nearer to Him.

Please feel free to join us next Sunday at l0:00 a.m. for morning service and at 2:00 p.m. for Bible study. Also we will enjoy another fellowship meal and all are welcome. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Blackjack Church events can be followed on facebook.

Our empowerment in the Holy Spirit is limited only by our level of yieldedness to God. Have a blessed week.