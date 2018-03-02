Black Jack Church

Thank God for the sunny and dry day this Sunday, February 25, 2018.

We are thankful for all the rain we were given but missed those unable to get out due to the flooding and impassable roads. Our congregation opened with corporate reading of Proverbs 3:1-19 before prayer requests were taken and prayed for. The worship service was awesome and was followed by Sunday School.

The adult class read and studied Acts 24.The chief priest left his duties at Jerusalem to become an accuser of Paul before governor Felix, hiring a Roman orator to present false charges in a Roman court. Paul was accused of being a “pestilent fellow,” a “ringleader”of the Nazarene sect (or cult) and “mover of sedition among the Jews.” At the worst, he profaned the temple; and he would have been put to death except the chief captain interfered. Paul cheerfully addressed these charges saying that he had been in Jerusalem only 12 days to date and was innocent of the charges. He added that the core of the matter was that he believed that there will be a resurrection of the “just and unjust” which his accusers opposed. This piqued the governor’s interest as his wife was a Jewess, and he himself had some knowledge about this belief system. He postponed further trial activity, but did not release Paul although he allowed him liberty.

Thus Paul was kept from his accusers and close to Felix for more discussions about the resurrection. Felix trembled as the word was shared but fluffed off the drawing of the Holy Spirit in lieu of the “more convenient season”. He hoped for monies for Paul’s release.

But after two years Paul remained in custody and Felix was to be replaced. He placated the Jews in hopes they would support him with a favorable evaluation of his ability as governor when he appeared before the emperor.

The youth sang and then spoke about Jesus and the fig tree. They spoke on good and bad fruits we can allow to be seen in our lives as a result of our choices. Pastor Vic Murdy has preached on the promise and purpose of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:4-8) and now addressed His power without which the church is ineffective as it is the Spirit of God that draws men unto Him. We are His conduit and can do nothing without Him, He who gives us the breath of life. Acts 2:39 tells that the Holy Spirit is for “….even as many as the Lord our God shall call” so that He can minister to the needs of others through us. The nine spiritual gifts that we can ask God for are seen in 1 Corinthians 12. Verse 7 reads that “the manifestation of the Spirit is given to every man to profit withal.” As these gifts are manifested, the church and all who see are edified and encouraged. The boldness to witness of Christ is power as is the effective use of the gifts which provide evidence of God to the world as Jesus did. The Holy Spirit baptism and spiritual gifting enables us to bear an abundance of good fruit before the world and pleasing unto God for His glory.

Please feel free to join us for service at l0:00 a.m. and Bible study at 2:00 p.m. A meal will follow morning service. Pastor Vic Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. You can follow Blackjack Church on facebook as well. Until His coming, be mindful to pray one for another and praise and thank God for His many blessings. Have a great week in the Lord.