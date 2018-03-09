Norma Stillings made visits at Ava Place on Thursday and Heart of the Ozarks, Saturday. The residents appreciate visitors. Of course they ask that people who have colds and flu wait until they have fully recovered before visiting them.

Richard and Leah Jacob were guests at Bethany Baptist Church, Sunday morning. Richard and Leah were born in India. Richard was saved because a Canadian missionary lady cared enough to go to India. He attended college there and met Leah there. They came to America about twelve years ago for Richard to get additional training in pastoral studies. They planned to return to India to start a church there. Richard was teaching in a Bible College here in the United States and Leah was working as a nurse in a hospital. They soon realized that America has become a mission field. Churches are closing their doors, a great number of young people here in America do not know that Jesus died to save their souls.

Richard and Leah also became burdened for the great number of Internationals in America who are not being reached for Christ. Richard and Leah are particularly interested in reaching the Internationals in the Washington D.C. area.

The question that the missionary lady asked Richard was, “If you should die tonight, where would you spend eternity?” He found the answer when God’s word was opened for him. The Bible tells about hell and the lake of fire, it tells about a worm that does not die, about thirst and torment. The Bible tells us that all have sinned and the wages for sin is death, but thank God, it also tells us that God loved sinners and gave his only begotten Son to die in payment for our sins. Jesus paid the debt that we owed. If we will repent of our sins and believe the gospel message that Jesus died for our sins and arose from the dead, we can be saved.