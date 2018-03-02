Ava Seventh Day Adventist Church

An Amazing Fact – Some little pieces of copper can be worth some very large dollar amounts. At one time, pennies used to be the workhorse of the US economy. Nowadays, people do not even want them back in change leaving them in a cup by the cash register. But in 2006 a 1926 -S Lincoln Penny sold for $149,500 at an auction. Only nine other Lincoln wheat pennies have a lower mintage, but what was extremely rare with this one was that it was uncirculated and with its original copper-red color!

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message with an interesting title, “How Valuable is 10 ‘Sents’?” No, that is not a misspelling! He made the word up! He described how we have cents which equals money, sense equals logic, scents equals smell, and sent which equals dispatched. So he made “sent” plural as a play on words in order to tell us we were the 10 sent people.

The number ten signifies completeness as it is used many times in the Bible as the 10 commandments, the 10 talents, the 10 virgins and so on. And as the “10 sent people” we are His disciples. He touched on some of Jesus’ parables showing how we are to look for and work for the saving of the lost.

For example, the parable of the lost coin. “The coin, though lying among dust and rubbish, is a piece of silver still. Its owner seeks it because it is of value. So every soul, however degraded by sin, is in God’s sight accounted precious. As the coin bears the image and superscription of the reigning power, so man at his creation bore the image and superscription of God; and though now marred and dim through the influence of sin, the traces of this inscription remain upon every soul. God desires to recover that soul and to retrace upon it His own image in righteousness and holiness. “ {COL 194.3}

As our sympathies shall broaden and our love increase, we shall find everywhere a work to do. God’s great human household embraces the world, and none of its members are to be passed by with neglect.

“Wherever we may be, there the lost piece of silver awaits our search. Are we seeking for it? Day by day we meet with those who take no interest in religious things; we talk with them, we visit among them; do we show an interest in their spiritual welfare? Do we present Christ to them as the sin-pardoning Saviour? With our own hearts warm with the love of Christ, do we tell them about that love? If we do not, how shall we meet these souls–lost, eternally lost–when with them we stand before the throne of God?

The value of a soul, who can estimate? Would you know its worth, go to Gethsemane, and there watch with Christ through those hours of anguish, when He sweat as it were great drops of blood. Look upon the Saviour uplifted on the cross. Hear that despairing cry, “My God, My God, why hast Thou forsaken Me?” Mark 15:34. Look upon the wounded head, the pierced side, the marred feet. Remember that Christ risked all. For our redemption, heaven itself was imperiled. At the foot of the cross, remembering that for one sinner Christ would have laid down His life, you may estimate the value of a soul.

If you are in communion with Christ, you will place His estimate upon every human being. You will feel for others the same deep love that Christ has felt for you. Then you will be able to win, not drive, to attract, not repulse, those for whom He died. None would ever have been brought back to God if Christ had not made a personal effort for them; and it is by this personal work that we can rescue souls. When you see those who are going down to death, you will not rest in quiet indifference and ease. The greater their sin and the deeper their misery, the more earnest and tender will be your efforts for their recovery. You will discern the need of those who are suffering, who have been sinning against God, and who are oppressed with a burden of guilt. Your heart will go out in sympathy for them, and you will reach out to them a helping hand. In the arms of your faith and love you will bring them to Christ. You will watch over and encourage them, and your sympathy and confidence will make it hard for them to fall from their steadfastness.

In this work all the angels of heaven are ready to co-operate. All the resources of heaven are at the command of those who are seeking to save the lost.” {COL 197.2}

The parables of the lost sheep, the lost coin, and the prodigal son, bring out in distinct lines God’s pitying love for those who are straying from Him. Although they have turned away from God, He does not leave them in their misery. He is full of kindness and tender pity toward all who are exposed to the temptations of the artful foe.

May God give us this love for souls that we may be tools in His hands in seeking the lost! While the pastor certainly did not read his sermon, the quotes above eloquently convey the same message. If you would like your own copy of this book expounding on the parables of Jesus, please contact us for your free copy of Christ’s Object Lessons.

The Community Services Center, located on the church property, is open every Tuesday from 10:00 to 2:00. In January we served 76 people, 770 items were given away, and 58.75 hours were volunteered. We appreciate your support and donations to enable us to serve our community.

May God bless and keep you!