Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – In the great fire of London in 1666, 80% of London was burnt down but only 6 people were injured. It burned out of control for 5 days and destroyed 13,000 homes and 87 churches. An equally amazing side effect of this great fire was that it ended the Bubonic Plague epidemic that had killed 65,000 people as rats and fleas, the carriers of this plague, were burned to a crisp.

In Luke 12:49 we read “I came to send fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled!” What is Jesus referring to here? Elder Eck Ulrich determined to answer that question in a message with the title, “It Is Done!”

This is a phrase that was repeated three different times in the scriptures, each representing a different event or promise that was “Fulfilled” – “Finished” – “Done.” What was it that each of these proclamations represented? Christ, in the scriptures, gave His believers three way-markers or promises to illustrate God’s focus: His determination to bring the Great Controversy between Christ and Satan to an end, and His eager anticipation of a great reunion with the redeemed in the earth made new.

The three proclamations Elder Ulrich was speaking about can be found in the New Testament:

• John 19:30, “…He said, ‘It is finished!’ And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit,” this happened at the cross.

• Revelation 16:17, “Then the seventh angel poured out his bowl into the air, and a loud voice came out of the temple of heaven, from the throne, saying, ‘It is done!,” this happens at the destruction of the wicked.

• Revelation 21:6, “And the One who sat on the throne said, ‘Look, I have made everything new! It is done! Evil is gone!”, this happens in the earth made new.

The author of the book Desire of Ages tells us: “It was God’s purpose to place things on an eternal basis of security, and in the councils of heaven it was decided that time must be given for Satan to develop the principles which were the foundation of his system of government. He had claimed that these were superior to God’s principles. Time was given for the working of Satan’s principles, that they might be seen by the heavenly universe… From the time when He appeared as a babe in Bethlehem, the usurper worked to bring about His destruction. In every possible way he sought to prevent Jesus from developing a perfect childhood, a faultless manhood, a holy ministry, and an unblemished sacrifice. But he was defeated… Satan sought to prove that the righteousness of God’s law is an enemy to peace. But Christ shows that in God’s plan they are indissolubly joined together; the one cannot exist without the other. “Mercy and truth are met together; righteousness and peace have kissed each other,” Psalm 85:10.

Christ proved once and for all that Satan’s charges were false, but under Satan’s leadership, man is still waging warfare against heaven, and will continue to do so until the end of time. Each one of us will be tested. Will we choose to follow the law of God or the laws of men? At the end there will be but two classes. Every character will be fully developed; and all will show whether they have chosen the side of loyalty or that of rebellion.

Jesus proclaimed, “I came to send fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled!” That fire will be hot enough to destroy evil for all eternity, just like the rats and fleas in the great fire of London. It is up to each one of us to decide on which side we stand. Will we choose to rebel and be destroyed in that fire, or will we be loyal to God and prepare to spend all eternity with Him in the earth made new.

The Community Services Center located on the church property is open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. In the month of February 118 people in this community were served giving away 850 items of clothing in addition to food and miscellaneous items. Volunteers gave 68 3/4 hours of service last month. We appreciate your donations and support enabling us to serve our community.

May God bless and keep you!