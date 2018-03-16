I received .4 of an inch of rain last Monday, .1/2 of an inch on Saturday morning.

I went to town last Monday and stopped by the courthouse and visited with some of the girls, dropped my news off at the Herald office, then Walmart before going home.

Mark stopped by last Tuesday evening and picked up his birthday card and cake for tomorrow. It was really snowing when he stopped by.

Wednesday morning I went over to Levie Watterson’s and took Thomas his birthday cake and card. Levie was still working on Thomas’ new bed.

Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, Doris Morrison and Hellen Blakey all went to their O.E.S. Meeting in Theodosia Thursday night.

I went to John and Jo Stephens Friday afternoon and took Jo her birthday card and gift.

Our Devotion leader at Mt. Tabor Church was Kay Hutchison. She read I Thess. 5:21-22, “Hold Fast That Is Good.”

Next Sunday Charles Peak will preach at Mt. Tabor Church, everyone is welcome.

Mark and Sherry was in town this afternoon and came by and said little Bentlee had the flu again. Every time he gets well and goes to school, he gets sick again.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.