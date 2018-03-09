Wednesday by noon I had .3 of an inch of rain in my rain gauge.

Joel and Monica came up last Monday evening and spent the night with me.

Monica and Joel got up early last Tuesday morning and went over and picked out the cabinets and sinks for their new home. I went over and had my taxes done at the Senior Citizens and I ate my meal there and it was so good I had to bring my dessert home.

I finished my news while I was there so I could turn it in when I left.

I stopped by KKOZ and dropped a card off for Tyler Watterson and family. I went to the drug store, mailed my taxes, returned and got some groceries.

I received a call saying Kenny Jenkins passed away Wednesday night.

Mark and Sherry came by Wednesday with some eggs.

Thurday I baked some bread.

I went by the Chamber of Commerce Friday and saw Judy. Then I went to the bank, Walmart and Jean’s Healthway before going home.

Saturday night I attended Kenny Jenkins’ memorial service. On my way home, I stopped by Dorothy Herrell’s and visited a while before coming on home.

Sunday, Bro. John Comer was our guest speaker at Mt. Tabor Church reading from Ephesians chapter 4:11:16. John said we should keep praying, reading our Bibles, live right and get involved.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Kenny Jenkins’ family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.