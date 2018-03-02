Total of rain for last Monday is .5 of an inch of rain, 1.4 inches for last Tuesday, 1.8 inches Wednesday, .1 of an inch on Thursday, .3 of an inch Friday, 4.1 inches on Saturday for a grand total for my week of 9.2 inches.

I took my news in last Monday and got some groceries.

Joel and Monica came up last Tuesday and went to Mark’s to get some papers about their house.My motor in the fan of my furnace burned out Wednesday and Mac Mitchell had to order a new one.

Lakota came by on her way home from college Thursday and ate lunch with me.

Mac came at three with the new motor for my furnace, I am sure glad it didn’t go out back when it was colder. Mark brought me four dozen eggs Friday. Violet Blakey and Kay Hutchison both picked up their eggs Saturday. Sunday was a beautiful day to go to church. Sister Nina Carter did a devotional after Sunday school from I Chronicles chapter four. Then we were dismissed with prayer.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.