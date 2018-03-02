Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 5

Breakfast Pizza, Bananas and Milk

Tuesday, March 6

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Wednesday, March 7

Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk

Thursday, March 8

Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, March 9

Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 5

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 6

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, March 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Roll

Thursday, March 8

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad or Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Friday, March 9

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, March 5

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queson; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 6

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, March 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Porkroast; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 8

Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese and Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Friday, March 9

Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich, Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, March 5

Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges

Tuesday, March 6

Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix

Wednesday, March 7

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls

Thursday, March 8

Entrees: Chicken Strip with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce

Friday, March 9

Entrees: Sausage Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 5

Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, March 6

Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, March 8

Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, March 9

Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, March 5

Hamburger Patty on a Bun, Cheese, Chips, Pork and Beans, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, March 6

Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, March 7

Salisbury Steak, Rice and Gravy, Corn, Rolls, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, March 8

Sloppy Joe on Bun, Mac and Cheese, Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fruit and Milk

Friday, March 9

Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Spring Break

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Spring Break