Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 5
Breakfast Pizza, Bananas and Milk
Tuesday, March 6
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, March 7
Mini Cinni’s, Bananas and Milk
Thursday, March 8
Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, March 9
Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, March 5
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, March 6
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad, Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, March 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Roast Pork with Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Chicken Caesar Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Roll
Thursday, March 8
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Italian Chef Salad or Italian Bread; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Friday, March 9
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich; Entree Salad: Popcorn Chicken Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, March 5
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queson; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, March 6
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, March 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Porkroast; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls
Thursday, March 8
Entrees: Chicken Nuggets with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese and Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Friday, March 9
Entrees: Cheese Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandwich, Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, March 5
Entrees: Corn Dog or Chicken Nachos with White Queso; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Mandarin Oranges
Tuesday, March 6
Entrees: BBQ Rib on Bun or Meatball Sub, French Fries with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Banana Orange Mix
Wednesday, March 7
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Roast Pork and Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar, Garden Salad; Sides: Glazed Carrots, Peaches, Hot Rolls
Thursday, March 8
Entrees: Chicken Strip with Italian Bread or Hot Dog Mac and Cheese with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Corn, Applesauce
Friday, March 9
Entrees: Sausage Pizza or Parmesan Chicken Sandich; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Pineapple
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 5
Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, March 6
Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, March 7
Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, March 8
Sausage Patty, Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, March 9
Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, March 5
Hamburger Patty on a Bun, Cheese, Chips, Pork and Beans, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, March 6
Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, March 7
Salisbury Steak, Rice and Gravy, Corn, Rolls, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, March 8
Sloppy Joe on Bun, Mac and Cheese, Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fruit and Milk
Friday, March 9
Corn Dog, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Spring Break
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Spring Break