Trileaf legal



PUBLIC NOTICE

Uniti Towers LLC proposes to build a 347-foot Guyed Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 0 MO-5 South, Mansfield, Douglas County, MO 65704, Lat: 37-3-39.749, Long: -92-36-31.955. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1098151. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Erin, e.alsop@trileaf.com, 10845 Olive Blvd, Suite 260, St. Louis, MO 63141, 314-997-6111.

02-22-23-1t