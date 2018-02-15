Trileaf legal



PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 95-foot Monopole Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 380 feet S of Hwy 14, 790 feet E of Jefferson St., Ava, Douglas County, MO 65608, Lat: 36-57-3.97, Long: -92-39-27.73. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1093159. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Natalie, n.kleikamp@trileaf.com, 10845 Olive Blvd, Suite 260, St. Louis, MO 63141, 314-997-6111.

02-15-22-1t