Theo Holt legal

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Theo Holt, also known as Bessie Theo Lambert, formaly known as Theo B. Lambert, a single person Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Theo Holt, also known as Bessie Theo Lambert, formaly known as Theo B. Lambert, a single person dated November 3, 2011 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instrument No: 120794 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 3:15 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

LOCATED IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, TO-WIT: THE SOUTH 168 FEET OF THE EAST 607 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 25, RANGE 12.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C., Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 188827.032118.382027 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: February 22, 2018 03/01/2018, 03/08/2018, 03/15/2018

02-22-23-4t