How time gets away is amazing. As we age, we have a hard time keeping up. Gray hair doesn’t regain its color without help. Having good memories makes life more pleasant.

Have you ever had a flying squirrel in your house, as I did a few years ago? The less excited we get, the better off we are in those situations! My experience resulted in setting a minnow trap and, fortunately, catching the squirrel overnight. I put the trap outside, where the cats kept busy watching the squirrel’s activities in the trap until the next day, then I opened the cage door letting the captured squirrel go. I would not advise letting a squirrel in your house!

Prayers for those losing loved ones. The Joseph Lee Gotts family has our sympathy, and I know they appreciate the thoughtfulness of all their friends and church family. What would we do without those caring folks?

Lyle Mischler in Springfield called Friday morning for another phone visit.

It’s too bad for those able to cut wood ahead of time who didn’t get a good supply, as there has certainly been a good demand for it now. My grandson is keeping busy supplying and delivering what he has cut. The saying, “Make haste while the sun shines” applies in this case.

The recent propane truck delivery was appreciated. The delivery driver has a cold job filling our tanks in cold weather. Gas prices have stayed at a reasonable level so far as the cold weather moved in.

I miss talking with Regina when she worked at the Times office, but must congratulate her in her job as Quill news editor in West Plains. Norene and Jenny do a great job.

Many birds are hungry for food, and it takes a lot of bird feed to keep the feeders full. My daughter Kris buys large sacks to keep our feeders going.

My memories include those of wood being cut with cross-cut saws after the best trees supplied stave bolts for the Crisp family after they moved into Gainesville with their stave mill in the 1930s, bringing in industry to help the economy. In our woodworking shop, my husband sharpened saws for a small price, and I must say those were the good old days! Results were great, but the price was not that good. Our trees are a precious resource, helping provide clean air, habitat for wildlife and wood for our homes, but many are destroyed carelessly.

My granddaughter Lisa Davis Keller of Udall celebrates a Jan. 28 birthday; she was born at Whiteman Air Force Base, and I remember being there to help out and hanging out diapers on clothes lines, and they froze in the process. Yes, memories are made of this!

We are ready for spring, but we still have plenty of winter to survive.

Sylvia Carson, formerly of Tecumseh, and I correspond as she now lives in Pekin, Illinois, the birthplace of my mother in 1884.

I will always remember going to Tupperware parties many years ago at a woman’s house north of Gainesville. On my return trip, about 10 o’clock, I saw a big white something in the highway. With no traffic, I got out and saw that it was a big white turkey that had fallen out of a big truckload headed toward the broiler house. My son Marilyn, then a high school student, got a job working until midnight helping to load those turkeys. The big tom turkey that I found in the road put up quite a fight, but I had enough energy and tied his legs together and put him in a sack. What a wrestling match I had! We weighed him, and he weighed 25 pounds. We had a big turkey dinner at Thanksgiving! However, I vowed not to try that again, and I’ll settle for a hen turkey anytime. That was one harrowing experience that I had that not many women have in the middle of the night.

My daughter Kris is busy as a home health nurse these days, and luckily the roads have stayed clear.

Paralee Rea says she hasn’t been anywhere or done anything, so I tell her that I’m on the phone quite a lot. Loretta Davidson and I have phone conversation along with Beulah Satterfield, who now is living at Sparta. Beulah, her son and daughter visit with Mearl Satterfield, a resident in Mount Vernon.

It’s always good to have a phone visit with Jerry Miller, and she keeps busy, no doubt planting seeds for spring plants. She furnished me with a special tomato plant the past season.