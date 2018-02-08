T.O.P.S. #9720 met on Jan. 30 at 10:30 with 6 T.O.P.S. and 4 K.O.P.S. All K.O.P.S. were in leeway and the T.O.P.S. were glad they were there.

Margaret L. gave a lesson on Food Exchanges using the Meal Planning section of the T.O.P.S. News Magazine, Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018, pages 20-21. We have been studying food exchanges for a few months, which is helping us eat in a more healthy manner, while keeping calories low.

Four breakfasts and four lunches were examined, one being Raspberry Cream Cheese Bagel. Put 1-½ teaspoons of reduced fat cream cheese, mixed with 2 teaspoons of no sugar added raspberry jam on ½ of a bagel. Round out the breakfast with 1 cup raspberries, 3 slices of low-sodium turkey bacon and 1 cup milk. Your exchanges are 2 starch, 1 fat, 1 free food (the jam), 1 fruit, 1 protein, and 1 milk. The idea is if you don’t have raspberries, you can exchange another fruit serving; if you don’t like turkey bacon, exchange it for a different protein serving.

For Green Eggs and Ham, add ½ cup cooked spinach and 1 oz. diced ham to 1 egg and scramble. Round out the breakfast with 2 slices of toast and 1 cup milk. Your exchanges are 2 proteins, 1 fat, 1 vegetable, 2 starch, and 1 milk.

Lunches were Baked Beans and Coleslaw, New England Clam Chowder, Lentil Dal, and Grilled Cheese Sandwich, all with healthy sides of fruits and vegetables. We were all interested in making some of these at home and sharing tastes at a future meeting. We appreciate Margaret, for such an interesting lesson.

Boni distributed copies of Missouri Mix, a baking mix that is cheaper and healthier than what can be bought in the stores. She also gave us a new roster of the 14 members of our group.

We took new Teddy Bear partners, and ended with the Circle of Friends.

T.O.P.S. (Take off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave., Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.